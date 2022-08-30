1 minute read
Britain launches review of aviation regulator
Aug 30 (Reuters) - The British government on Tuesday launched an independent review of the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as part of a wider programme to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of public bodies.
The review includes ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety and security are being maintained, efficient use of airspace, space operations and protecting consumer rights, the government said in a statement.
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
