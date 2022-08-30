Britain launches review of aviation regulator

A plane is seen shortly after take-off at sunset, from Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The British government on Tuesday launched an independent review of the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as part of a wider programme to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of public bodies.

The review includes ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety and security are being maintained, efficient use of airspace, space operations and protecting consumer rights, the government said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.