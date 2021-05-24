Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain summons Belarusian ambassador over journalist arrest

Britain has summoned the Belarusian ambassador to London over the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich after forcing a Ryanair passenger plane to land, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"We have summoned the Belarusian ambassador, the minister for the european neighbourhood is conveying our condemnation of these acts as we speak," Raab told parliament.

