Britain has summoned the Belarusian ambassador to London over the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich after forcing a Ryanair passenger plane to land, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"We have summoned the Belarusian ambassador, the minister for the european neighbourhood is conveying our condemnation of these acts as we speak," Raab told parliament.

