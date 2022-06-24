1 minute read
Britain's BAE gets $12-bln U.S. contract related to ICBMs
June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department Of Defense on Friday awarded BAE Systems (BAES.L) a $12 billion contract related to intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Work related to the contract is expected to be completed by the end of 2040, the defense department said. (https://bit.ly/3OICaW7)
Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru
