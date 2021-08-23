Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EasyJet taps ex-RBS boss Hester to chair airline as travel recovers

An easyJet Airbus A320-251N takes off from Nice international airport in Nice, France, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

  • Hester to take over from December 1
  • John Barton will step down as chairman after nine years

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's easyJet (EZJ.L) on Monday named former RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester as its chair designate to succeed John Barton, as the budget airline navigates a recovery in a travel industry hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The London-listed company said last month it planned to fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the July to September quarter compared to just 17% of 2019 levels in March-June, after it shed staff, cut its fleet and took on new debt to survive the crisis. read more

Hester will take over in December from Barton, who will step down following nine years in the role.

Hester has more than three decades of experience in various industries, most recently serving as the CEO of RSA Insurance, and was praised for restructuring RBS in the aftermath of its state bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

"I am very much looking forward to working with Stephen at this important time in our history," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

