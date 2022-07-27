Britain's M&G says chief investment officer Daniels to retire

M&G plc logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Jack Daniels, the chief investment officer of British asset manager and insurer M&G (MNG.L), intends to retire, M&G said on Wednesday.

Daniels, who is also managing director for asset management at M&G, will retire in June 2023. He has worked for 21 years at M&G and its former parent Prudential (PRU.L), M&G said in a statement.

Daniels' departure follows that of chief executive John Foley, who announced his plan to retire in April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Since becoming CIO in 2019, Jack has been instrumental in our investment teams, delivering strong performance for our clients and enabling M&G to maintain its reputation for active investment across both public and private asset classes," Foley said in a statement.

M&G split off from Prudential in 2019. The company reported a 9% drop in 2021 operating profit to 721 million pounds ($868.23 million) but launched a 500 million pound buyback programme as capital generation beat targets. read more

M&G appointed Edward Braham as its new chair in March.

The Financial Times reported the news of Daniels' departure earlier on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8304 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.