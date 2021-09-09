Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

UK airline easyJet rejects bid offer, to raise $1.7 bln

2 minute read

An Easyjet Airbus aircraft taxis close to the northern runway at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, Britain, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said it had rejected a takeover offer on Thursday and would raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to fund its pandemic recovery and expand operations.

The company said the all-share approach fundamentally undervalued the business. It said the potential bidder had since stated that it was no longer interested in a deal.

EasyJet said it would use the rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and also to take advantage of growth opportunities that arise from the expected recovery in Europe's aviation market over the coming years.

It wants to steal market share from legacy carriers like British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L), once a rumoured suitor of easyJet, and Air France-KLM (AIR.PA) as they restructure their short-haul operations.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the capital raise would enable the airline to accelerate its post-COVID-19 recovery plan and position it to take advantage of strategic investment opportunities, such as expanding its presence at key airports by buying more landing slots.

"This capital increase will allow us to build on our fundamental operational strengths and network strategy for our customers as well as accelerate long-term value creation for our shareholders," he said.

Under the rights issue, shareholders will be able to buy 31 new shares for every 47 existing shares at a price of 410 pence each, a 35.8% discount on the theoretical ex-rights price of 638 pence per share on Sept. 8, easyJet said.

The rights issue is underwritten by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale.

It also announced a new committed $400 million secured revolving credit facility.

($1 = 0.7264 pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · September 8, 2021 · 11:41 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE U.S. airlines to support higher target for sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 -sources

Major U.S. airlines plan to announce on Thursday that they will back a voluntary industry target of 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 2030 as the White House looks to reduce aviation sector emissions, sources told Reuters.

Aerospace & Defense
EXCLUSIVE Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary
Aerospace & Defense
Analysis: S.Korea blazes new path with 'most potent' conventional missile submarine
Aerospace & Defense
N.Korea puts hazmat suits on parade for national day, but no missiles
Aerospace & Defense
United employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid leave