British Airways to cut 10,300 more flights up to end of October - PA Media

1 minute read

British Airways Airbus A319 aircraft takes off from Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Airways will cancel 10,300 more short-haul flights cover the period up to the end of October, PA Media reported on Wednesday, pointing to further travel chaos in the crucial summer holiday months ahead.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.