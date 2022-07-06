1 minute read
British Airways to cut 10,300 more flights up to end of October - PA Media
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Airways will cancel 10,300 more short-haul flights cover the period up to the end of October, PA Media reported on Wednesday, pointing to further travel chaos in the crucial summer holiday months ahead.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
