British Airways owner IAG expects return to profit in 2022

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it expected passenger capacity to grow to 85% of pre-pandemic levels and a return to profitability in 2022 after a collapse in 2021 capacity to just 36% of the 2019 level led to a 2.97 billion euro net loss.

It had warned in November that it was heading for a 2021 loss of about 3 billion euro, hurt by pandemic restrictions for most of the year, an improvement on 2020's 4.39 billion euro loss.

IAG said on Friday it expected to report a "significant" operating loss for the first quarter of 2022 due to normal seasonality, the impact of Omicron on near-term bookings and the impact on operating costs of re-building capacity.

However, it expects its operating result to be profitable from the second quarter, leading both operating profit and net cash flows from operating activities to be "significantly positive" for the year.

It said Omicron had affected bookings in January and February 2022 but has had a minimal impact on bookings for Easter and summer 2022.

The group's forecast assumes no further setbacks related to COVID-19 and government-imposed travel restrictions or material impact from "recent geopolitical developments".

Shares in IAG are down 22% over the last year. They fell 6% on Thursday after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to jump, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on fears of disruptions to global energy supply.

