British Airways owner IAG to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Passengers stand in a queue to the British Airways check-in desks in the departures area of Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

May 19 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) has agreed to order 50 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft for delivery between 2023 and 2027, it said on Thursday, as the company renews its fleet of short-haul planes.

The order comprises 25 737-8200 and 25 737-10 jets, plus 100 options.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

