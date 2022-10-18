British Airways, pilots' union agree pay deal - FT















Oct 18 (Reuters) - British Airways is set to avoid a pilots' strike after the airline reached an agreement on the outline of a pay deal with the union, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The IAG (ICAG.L)-owned carrier's agreement with the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) includes a 4% pay rise for this year.

"We are pleased to have agreed a pay proposal in principle with BALPA, which will now be put to members with a recommendation from the union," British Airways said in a statement.

The carrier has also agreed to additional pay rises for pilots who were made redundant during the COVID-19 pandemic but have now returned, according to the report.

The carrier had in July agreed to pay deals with the GMB and Unite unions read more

BALPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber











