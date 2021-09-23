Skip to main content

British Airways to scrap Gatwick short-haul operations

British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British Airways said it was scrapping most short-haul operations at London's no.2 airport Gatwick after a pilots union rejected its plans to set up a new low-cost unit there.

British Airways had said the budget subsidiary would allow it to better compete with easyJet (EZJ.L) at the airport.

"We will pursue alternative uses for the London Gatwick short-haul slots," British Airways, which is owned by IAG (ICAG.L), said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

