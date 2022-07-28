British defence firm BAE to buy back shares, boost dividend

British Royal Air Force's Typhoon Eurofighter jets demonstrate the interception of a Belgian air force transport plane as they fly over Britain, January 14, 2020. Picture taken January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - BAE Systems (BAES.L), Britain's biggest defence company, said on Thursday it would buy back shares worth up to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) and boost its interim dividend by 5% as it reported higher half-yearly profits.

The builder of combat ships, submarines and fighter jets said underlying earnings before interest and taxes rose 8.2% year-over-year to 1.11 billion pounds in the six months to June 30.

The company remains closely engaged with its customers to provide support for mission critical activities as the conflict in Ukraine continues, it added.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

