Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

British holiday company Jet2 says visibility limited as summer approaches

2 minute read
1/2

Jet2 planes are seen parked at Birmingham airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Birmingham, Britain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - British airline and holiday company Jet2 (JET2.L) said it continued to have limited visibility on the current summer travel season, after it sunk to a 374 million pound ($515.04 million) loss in the year to the end of March due to the pandemic.

Jet2, which sells package holidays and flights to European leisure destinations, said that its liquidity remained strong at 1.46 billion pounds, despite losses arising from the crisis and the refunds it had to make when its aircraft were grounded.

For the current financial year, the company said its performance would depend on the level of flying permitted over the rest of summer and in its winter period, over which it currently has limited visibility.

That may have changed by later on Thursday. British transport minister Grant Shapps is expected to set out details of a plan to allow fully vaccinated Britons to return to England without quarantining, opening up travel for millions. read more

Looking to next summer, Jet2 said it was optimistic that 2022 would be a "considerable improvement" on the previous two years, with bookings already showing a higher proportion of higher margin package holidays in the mix.

($1 = 0.7262 pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 4:13 AM UTCAnalysis: Cash-rich Singapore Airlines aims for regional dominance as rivals pull back

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) (SIAL.SI), flush with $16 billion raised since the start of the pandemic thanks to help from a state investor, is in a position of dominance among its Southeast Asian rivals as they downsize and restructure.

Aerospace & DefenseIATA airlines head sees transatlantic re-opening in weeks
Aerospace & DefenseAirline body IATA to open Saudi office but denies it will be regional HQ
Aerospace & DefenseChinese researchers propose deflecting 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets
Aerospace & DefenseGlobal air travel demand 63% lower in May vs pre-pandemic -IATA