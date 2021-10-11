Business jet makers look to tap surging corporate travel demand at Las Vegas air show

A privet jet comes in for a landing at the Van Nuys airport in the high desert area of Los Angeles County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

LAS VEGAS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Planemakers are likely to unveil new orders and models at the world's largest business jet show this week as they aim to cash in on a boom in private travel, but executives warn of headwinds due to a capacity crunch.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) show returns to in-person format starting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, testing the strength of demand for jets following the emergence of COVID-19. The show will also shed light on the resilience of the aerospace supply chain in strained logistics worldwide.

Easing travel restrictions and the lure of private flights has led to an unexpected surge in business aviation, with traffic rising from 2019 levels. That is filling seats for private operators and expanding order backlogs for planemakers, straining the supply of jets and pilots.

Companies that laid off workers or delayed orders during the pandemic are now scrambling to find planes and staff, echoing a problem faced by some airlines, executives said.

That has led to flight cancellations and delays in an industry that charges top price for reliability, leaving some private operators to turn down business to protect service.

"Everyone will be talking about the same thing: how do we deal with this demand," said Ian Moore, chief commercial officer of private jet company VistaJet.

"I'm sure that's going to be a topic at every booth and every cocktail party in Vegas this year."

One top supplier, Honeywell (HON.O) is predicting a 50% rise in business jet flight hours in 2021 over last year. read more

General Dynamics' (GD.N) Gulfstream Aerospace, one of the largest business jet makers, is not participating due to COVID-19. The U.S. planemaker recently announced two new jets, with its larger G800 set to clash with Bombardier Inc's (BBDb.TO) Global 7500 and Dassault Aviation SA's (AM.PA) 10X in a battle of the flying penthouses. read more

It is a boon for private aviation which has yet to recover to the 1,300 aircraft delivered in 2008 before the financial crash, said aviation analyst Brian Foley in a recent note.

Foley said he expects around 700 business aircraft deliveries in 2021 with a ramp-up in production expected to begin in 2022 as planemakers gain confidence the surge is sustainable.

While Cessna business jet maker Textron Aviation (TXT.N) is raising production to meet demand despite supply chain challenges, Canada's Bombardier is waiting to see how orders evolve. read more

"We've rebuilt backlog and I like that price is re-firming. But it’s a question of supply and demand,” said Bombardier Chief Executive Éric Martel in a recent interview. "We have to see what’s going to happen in the next few months.”

Some planemakers are watching for signs of a bubble similar to the demand ahead of the 2009 economic crash which left them on the hook with unsellable jets, said an executive at one corporate jet manufacturer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Some are wondering is it real or is it 2007 over again?"

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Las Vegas, Nevada Additional reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bangalore Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Reese

