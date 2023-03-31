California, three other states join U.S. fight to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - California and three other states have joined the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit aimed at preventing JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) from buying rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) for $3.8 billion, according to a court filing.
In addition to California, the states of Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina signed on to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in early March. read more
Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese
