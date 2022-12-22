Canada awards two contracts to support search and rescue operations

A Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron CH-149 Cormorant helicopter lands during the rescue of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides, in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2021. Picture taken November 15, 2021. RCAF/Handout via REUTERS MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday awarded two contracts valued at up to C$1.24 billion ($908.69 million) to support the CH-149 Cormorant helicopter fleet, which contributes to search and rescue operations.

The two contracts were awarded to Canadian company CAE Inc (CAE.TO) and Britain's Leonardo U.K. Ltd of Yeovil, the Canadian government said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3646 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

