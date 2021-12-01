Aerospace & Defense
Canada officially excludes Boeing from C$19 bln fighter jet contract
OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada has formally excluded Boeing Co (BA.N) from a multi-billion contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, the federal government said on Wednesday, but did not give a direct explanation.
The decision means only Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Sweden's Saab AB (SAABb.ST) are left in the race. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($14.8 billion).
Reuters reported the decision to bar Boeing on Nov 25, citing a defense source.
($1 = 1.2825 Canadian dollars)
Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Nick Zieminski
