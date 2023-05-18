Canada's WestJet Group to cancel flights as pilot strike looms

Airplanes at Toronto Pearson airport
A WestJet Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplane taxis along a runway at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

May 18 (Reuters) - Onex Corp's (ONEX.TO) WestJet Group said on Thursday it has decided to cancel flights in anticipation of a pilots' strike.

The pilots gave a notice on Monday that could allow for strike action as early as 0300 MT on May 19, raising the possibility of travel disruptions during Canada's Victoria Day holiday next weekend.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

