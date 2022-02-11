Capital A appoints non-executive chairman for aviation

Skip to main content
Axiata President and Group Chief Executive Officer Jamaludin Ibrahim speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Capital A Bhd has appointed a veteran of the telecoms industry as the non-executive chairman of its aviation unit and will form an independent board overseeing the business, the group said on Friday.

Jamaludin Ibrahim, who was appointed as the chairman of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd, said the full board would be announced soon.

Reporting by Liz Lee;Editing by Clarence Fernandez

