Cargolux says analysing new freighter planes

A Boeing 747-400F jet of Luxembourg's Cargolux cargo airline transporting the Solar Impulse 2 aircraft approaches to land at the airbase in Duebendorf, Switzerland November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based air freight operator Cargolux is analysing new freighter offerings from Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N), a spokesperson said on Friday.

Boeing is expected to launch a new freighter version of its 777X passenger plane within weeks while Airbus is looking for a specialist cargo customer for its A350 freighter after securing a leasing customer, Air Lease (AL.N), at the Dubai Airshow.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Airbus could announce a new freighter order as early as Friday.

Cargolux, a major operator of Boeing 747 freighters, is being heavily wooed by Airbus, industry sources say.

Speculation of a switch emerged when Simple Flying reported last month that Cargolux had visited Airbus and aero Telegraph reported that two A350 test flights bore the call sign CARGOLUX.

Airbus declined comment.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Tim Hepher

