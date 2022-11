Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Friday its fiscal 2022 second-half results are expected to improve over the first half, helped by an uptick in travel and air cargo demand but maintained it would record an annual loss.

