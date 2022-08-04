Cathay Pacific avoiding designated airspace zones around Taiwan

Cathay Pacific aircrafts prepare to take off at the airport in Hong Kong, China, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) said on Thursday its flights are currently not flying through designated airspace zones around Taiwan.

"This may potentially lead to more flying time for some flights and we appreciate our customers' understanding," the airline said in an email response to Reuters, adding that it is monitoring developments very closely.

China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island which Beijing regards as its sovereign territory. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.