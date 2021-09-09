Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Cathay Pacific to close London pilot base, review U.S. bases

2 minute read

A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) will close its London pilot base and review the last remaining overseas pilot bases in the United States, the airline said on Thursday, as it grapples with the impact of coronavirus.

The closure comes after Cathay put the London base under review in July and shut bases in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Germany this year in a bid to focus operations in Hong Kong, where pilots have taken permanent pay cuts to retain jobs.

The London-based pilots, many of whom had not been flying since April 2020, will be offered a redundancy or the opportunity to move to Hong Kong, Cathay said in a statement.

"The decision is not one we have taken lightly and does not reflect on the professionalism of the pilots based in London," the airline said.

Cathay added that it would review its U.S. bases later in the year.

It declined to say how many jobs were affected.

In June, Cathay resumed recruiting pilots with Hong Kong residency rights as part of its medium- to long-term planning, even though much of its fleet has been parked because of the pandemic. read more

In July, it reported a fall of 98.4% in passenger numbers from the corresponding 2019 month, before the pandemic hit, attributing the drop to tight border controls. But its air cargo business has performed better than before the pandemic.

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · September 8, 2021 · 11:41 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE U.S. airlines to support higher target for sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 -sources

Major U.S. airlines plan to announce on Thursday that they will back a voluntary industry target of 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 2030 as the White House looks to reduce aviation sector emissions, sources told Reuters.

Aerospace & Defense
EXCLUSIVE Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary
Aerospace & Defense
Analysis: S.Korea blazes new path with 'most potent' conventional missile submarine
Aerospace & Defense
N.Korea puts hazmat suits on parade for national day, but no missiles
Aerospace & Defense
United employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid leave