Cathay Pacific flight attendant union to start work-to-rule industrial action















HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) Flight Attendants Union said it will start work-to-rule industrial action from Thursday, amid an ongoing dispute over what it has described as long hours that management had not addressed.

The 3,000-strong union has said cabin crew face a number of challenges, including shortened layover periods, unfair roster arrangements and cuts in manpower.

Reporting By Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.