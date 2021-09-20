Aerospace & Defense
Cathay Pacific lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Monday it had lowered its passenger capacity forecast for the remainder of the year to 13% of pre-COVID levels, down from an earlier 30% target for the fourth quarter as travel restrictions linger.
The airline said it continued to target cash burn of less than HK$1 billion ($130 million) a month for the rest of the year. read more
($1 = 7.7875 Hong Kong dollars)
