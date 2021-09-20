Skip to main content

Cathay Pacific lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger

1 minute read

A Cathay Pacific jet is seen in front of air traffic control tower at the Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong, China October 24 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Monday it had lowered its passenger capacity forecast for the remainder of the year to 13% of pre-COVID levels, down from an earlier 30% target for the fourth quarter as travel restrictions linger.

The airline said it continued to target cash burn of less than HK$1 billion ($130 million) a month for the rest of the year. read more

($1 = 7.7875 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue

