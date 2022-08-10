1 minute read
Cathay Pacific narrows first-half loss as passenger numbers rise
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) posted on Wednesday a first-half loss of HK$5 billion ($637 million), narrowing from the prior year's HK$7.57 billion, as easing quarantine rules boosted passenger numbers.
The airline said in June it expected a lower first-half loss than the prior year, though it warned the figure would still be "substantial". read more
($1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue
