Cathay Pacific to order Boeing 777-8F freighter -sources

Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) is close to placing an order for Boeing (BA.N) 777-8F freighters as the Hong Kong carrier embarks on the partial renewal of a fleet of 747 cargo jets, industry sources said on Monday.

The selection follows a competition for around half a dozen aircraft between the cargo version of Boeing's 777X jetliner family and the Airbus (AIR.PA) A350F freighter, they said.

A Boeing spokesperson declined to comment. Cathay Pacific did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

