Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Monday it expected to operate 70% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, up from a planned 33% by the end of 2022.

The airline forecast it would make a full return to pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2024.

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











