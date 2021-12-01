Cathay Pacific's liquidity strong, Omicron impact unclear - exec

A sign of Cathay Pacific is seen at its headquarters Cathay City in Hong Kong, China October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) has maintained a strong liquidity position at a time when the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on travel demand remains unclear, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

The airline said its liquidity of HK$31.7 billion as of Oct. 31 was only slightly down on HK$32.8 billion at June 30 due largely to a strong performance in the air cargo business.

"It is too early to assess the impact on travel demand," Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said of the Omicron variant.

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Stella Qiu in Beijing, Editing by Louise Heavens

