China aviation regulator suspends eight more incoming U.S. flights

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator on Tuesday suspended another eight incoming U.S. flights by U.S. airlines, bringing the total cancellation this year to 84, based on a Reuters tally.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered United Airlines (UALCO.UL) to suspend four more flights from San Francisco to Shanghai over COVID-19 cases, while ordering Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to cancel two flights from Seattle to Shanghai from the week of Jan. 31.

Two Dallas-to-Shanghai flights from American Airlines (AAL.O) will be cancelled from Feb. 21 over COVID-19 cases, the regulator said.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens

