China Aviation Supplies to buy 140 Airbus jets worth about $17 bln















BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China Aviation Supplies Holding has signed an agreement to buy 140 Airbus planes worth about $17 billion, it said on Friday.

The purchase agreement includes 132 of the European planemaker's A320 series planes and eight A350 planes, the company said, adding that the purchase is to meet demand from China's recovering air transport sector.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman











