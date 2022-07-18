China demands U.S. cancel potential arms sale to Taiwan

Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million. read more

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.