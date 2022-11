BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday.

The astronauts of the spacecraft are Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue











