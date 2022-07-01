1 minute read
China Southern Airlines to buy 96 Airbus A320neo jets
BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) said on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 96 A320neo jets, in a major boost to the European planemaker over Boeing (BA.N) in Chinese market share.
The airline said the order was worth $12.25 billion, based on list prices.
Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra
