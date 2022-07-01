China Southern Airlines to buy 96 Airbus A320neo jets

The Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) said on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 96 A320neo jets, in a major boost to the European planemaker over Boeing (BA.N) in Chinese market share.

The airline said the order was worth $12.25 billion, based on list prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.