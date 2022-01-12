China suspends another two United Airlines flights from Jan 24 over COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it would suspend two United Airlines (UALCO.UL) flights from San Francisco to Shanghai from the week of Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight.

It will also suspend China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) from operating four flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou from the week of Jan. 31 after 10 passengers tested positive, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

China's aviation regulator has in recent weeks ordered the cancellation of more than 60 scheduled flights from the United States. [0nL1N2TR0E0]

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.