China test flies first home-grown C919 jet to be delivered - Xinhua

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - China on Saturday completed a test flight of the country's first C919 jetliner to be delivered, the official Xinhua news agency said.
The jet, produced by state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) took off from Shanghai's Pudong Airport and flew for over three hours, it said.
Plane production has been dogged by certification woes as tough U.S. export rules have delayed the shipment of spare parts. read more
China Eastern and COMAC signed a C919 procurement contract in Shanghai on March 1, Xinhua said.
