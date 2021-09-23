Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

China will buy 8,700 new airplanes over next 20 years - Boeing

1 minute read

A Boeing model is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. Picture taken November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,700 planes worth $1.47 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday.

The U.S. planemaker's latest estimate for the period to 2040 is 1.2% higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes last year.

China will also need nearly $1.8 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.

Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sdyney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · September 22, 2021 · 5:57 PM UTC

United Airlines accused of refusing employee exemptions to vaccine mandate

United Airlines Inc is facing claims that it unlawfully denied religious and medical exemptions from a requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccines after allegedly making it difficult for workers to apply for them.

Aerospace & Defense
World's beautiful, Airbus says as air industry sets out green goals
Aerospace & Defense
Air taxi startup Volocopter to sell 150 aircraft to China JV
Aerospace & Defense
Airbus to test shape-shifting 'extra performance wing'
Aerospace & Defense
China will buy 8,700 new airplanes over next 20 years - Boeing