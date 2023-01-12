China's COMAC expects to reach annual production of 150 C919 planes in next 5 years - govt-backed media















BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's state-owned Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) expects to reach annual production of 150 domestically-produced C919 planes in the next five years, government-backed media The Paper said on Friday, citing COMAC'S deputy general manager Zhang Yujin.

Zhang also said Friday that COMAC had received more than 1,200 orders for the narrowbody jet.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman











