Chinese planemaker COMAC received new orders for 330 planes















BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) secured orders from multiple leasing firms to supply a total of 330 planes, according to local news service Yicai.

COMAC said at China's biggest airshow in Zhuhai on Tuesday that 300 of the planes are narrowbody jetliner C919s and 30 are ARJ21 regional jets.

COMAC will deliver its first C919 aircraft in December to launch customer China Eastern.

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens











