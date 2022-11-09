COMAC, Boeing agree to step up research co-operation















BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Boeing signed an agreement to expand co-operation on their joint research centre, state media Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday.

The pact, signed at the Zhuhai airshow, aims to further support sustanable development of aviation, it added.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











