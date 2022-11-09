COMAC, Boeing agree to step up research co-operation

A man walks past the logo of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Boeing signed an agreement to expand co-operation on their joint research centre, state media Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday.

The pact, signed at the Zhuhai airshow, aims to further support sustanable development of aviation, it added.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks