Companies have reached deal on FCAS jet programme, says Dassault Aviation head















PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The companies involved in developing a European next-generation fighter jet have settled their dispute and reached an agreement to move forward, the head of Dassault Aviation (AM.PA) told Le Figaro newspaper.

Dassault Aviation spearheads the programme which also involves Airbus (AIR.PA) and Thales (TCFP.PA) .

Reporting by Blandine Henault, writing by Tassilo Hummel











