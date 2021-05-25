Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
COVID to speed up consolidation of aircraft leasing industry -SMBC

Airplanes sit on the tarmac at the site of French aircraft storage and recycling company Tarmac Aerosave in Tarbes following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 19, 2020. Picture taken June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Consolidation of the global aircraft leasing industry is likely to be accelerated by COVID-19, the head of one of the world's five largest lessors, SMBC Aviation Capital, said in an interview on Tuesday.

"You were always going to see increasing levels of consolidation and... I believe it is likely that the events of the last 18 months are likely to probably accelerate that a bit," Chief Executive Peter Barrett said.

Barrett, who estimated the leasing industry owns over 40% of the global passenger fleet, said that if any opportunities "present value and fit into our strategy, we'll certainly have a look at them."

