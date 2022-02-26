1 minute read
Czech Republic to close airspace to Russian airlines from Sunday -minister quoted
PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will close its airspace to Russian airlines as of Sunday, Czech public television quoted Transport Minister Martin Kupka as saying.
The step expands the ban on Russian airlines' operation at Czech airports, announced on Friday.
Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans
