Dassault, Airbus reach deal to move to next phase of FCAS warplane project - French govt source















PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Airbus and Dassault have found a deal to move to the next phase of the FCAS Franco-German warplane project, a French government source said on Friday.

"That's what the companies say, indeed," a French government source said in response to a Reuters query after a separate defence source said France, Germany and Spain had reached an agreement.

Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Silvia Aloisi











