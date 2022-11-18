Dassault, Airbus reach deal to move to next phase of FCAS warplane project - French govt source
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Airbus and Dassault have found a deal to move to the next phase of the FCAS Franco-German warplane project, a French government source said on Friday.
"That's what the companies say, indeed," a French government source said in response to a Reuters query after a separate defence source said France, Germany and Spain had reached an agreement.
Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Silvia Aloisi
