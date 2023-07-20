Dassault Aviation H1 order intake drops, no Rafale orders

July 20 (Reuters) - French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation (AM.PA) said on Thursday its order intake dropped in the first six months of the year, as it did not generate orders for Rafale jets.

Dassault Aviation booked new orders worth 1.68 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in the period for 12 Falcon jets after posting orders of 16.29 billion euros in last year's period, it said.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

Reporting by Lina Golovnya, editing by Kirsti Knolle

