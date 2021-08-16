Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Defence firm Cobham to buy UK rival Ultra in $3.6 bln deal

1 minute read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Defence firm Cobham said on Monday it has agreed to buy Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) in a deal valuing its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion) and set out commitments to allay any potential concerns over national security.

Shareholders in Ultra, which counts the British and U.S. governments as its customers, will get 35 pounds a share as per the terms of the proposed deal, first announced in late July.

Cobham, owned by American private equity firm Advent, said it will engage with the British government to agree the detailed terms, duration, nature and form of its binding commitments, which would apply immediately after the closing of the deal to protect Ultra's businesses and stakeholders.

"Cobham recognises the specific importance of Ultra's contribution to the UK's economy and national security," Cobham said.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

