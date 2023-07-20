Defence group Saab raises sales outlook after Q2 profits jump

54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris
Saab Technologies logo is pictured at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab (SAABb.ST) reported on Thursday a 44% rise in second-quarter operating profit, citing a solid order intake, and raised its organic sales growth guidance for the full year.

Operating profit at Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet, was 1.06 billion crowns ($103.5 million), up from 738 million a year earlier.

The company said it now expected organic sales growth of 16-20% in 2023, against previous guidance for 15%.

Saab, which competes with U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), France's Dassault and Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L), has seen strong demand for its products over the past year as the war in Ukraine has lead many nations to increase military spending.

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next