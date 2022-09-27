1 minute read
Defence manufacturer Saab to produce Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swedish defence products company Saab (SAABb.ST) will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday.
Production in its new facility in India is expected to start in 2024, Gorgen Johannson, Senior Vice President at the company told reporters.
"We haven’t done this in any other country", Johansson said.
Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by Louise Heavens
