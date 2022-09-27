Defence manufacturer Saab to produce Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Swedish manufacturer Saab is seen on a car in Prague June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swedish defence products company Saab (SAABb.ST) will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Production in its new facility in India is expected to start in 2024, Gorgen Johannson, Senior Vice President at the company told reporters.

"We haven’t done this in any other country", Johansson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.