Defense firm Leidos raises annual revenue outlook on weapons demand

Leidos Holdings Inc building is shown in San Diego
The logo of the company Leidos Holdings Inc is shown on one of the company's buildings in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.N) on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue forecast as the defense contractor benefited from resilient weapons demand.

Net bookings totaled $2.9 billion in the quarter and book-to-bill ratio, which is the ratio of orders received to units shipped and billed, was 0.8 to 1.

The Reston, Virginia-based company now expects 2023 revenue between $14.9 billion and $15.2 billion, up from its previous forecast of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion.

Quarterly revenue at Leidos' defense solutions unit, which makes surveillance technologies and weapons components, rose about 6.5% to $2.19 billion. The company's overall sales rose 6.7% to $3.84 billion.

Revenue at the company's civil unit, which makes air traffic control systems for the Federal Aviation Administration, rose 5.3%.

Leidos posted a net income of $210 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter, compared with $172 million, $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru

