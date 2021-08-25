Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Delta to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) told unvaccinated employees on Wednesday they will have to pay an additional $200 per month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan.

In a staff memo, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the monthly surcharge would take effect on Nov. 1.

Adding a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic being used by employers to protect their operations from the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

A number of U.S. companies, including Delta competitor United Airlines (UAL.O), have mandated shots for their employees. President Joe Biden has also endorsed companies and local governments pressing more people to get vaccinated.

In the memo, Bastian said the surcharge is necessary to address the financial risk the Atlanta-based airline faces from the decision to not vaccinate. The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost the company $50,000 per person, he said.

